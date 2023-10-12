RSH whistleblowing report records fall in allegations

According to the report on whistleblowing disclosures made to the RSH between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, the English regulator received 24 allegations of wrongdoing, considered 13 in more detail, and fully investigated five allegations.

Last year saw 30 allegations made, of which 28 were fully investigated, plus the RSH took regulatory action against one provider in 2022-23, compared to five last year.

Generally, whistleblowers raise concerns when they believe a crime has been or is likely to be committed, if someone has failed to comply with a legal obligation, or if the health and safety of someone is at risk.