RSH whistleblowing report records fall in allegations

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) received 24 allegations from whistleblowers about social housing providers in the past year, a new report has revealed.
According to the report on whistleblowing disclosures made to the RSH between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, the English regulator received 24 allegations of wrongdoing, considered 13 in more detail, and fully investigated five allegations.
Last year saw 30 allegations made, of which 28 were fully investigated, plus the RSH took regulatory action against one provider in 2022-23, compared to five last year.
Generally, whistleblowers raise concerns when they believe a crime has been or is likely to be committed, if someone has failed to comply with a legal obligation, or if the health and safety of someone is at risk.
Whistleblowers also come forward if a failing has been or is likely to be deliberately concealed.
Since November 2019, the regulator has been a ‘prescribed person’ under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 in relation to issues to do with social landlords.
The role enables workers to disclose concerns to an independent body when they feel unable to do so to their employer, or where they have already done so but their employer has failed to act. Prior to 2019, the prescribed person was Homes England and its predecessor the Homes and Communities Agency.
All disclosures to the regulator are subject to an initial review by its referrals and regulatory team, which considers whether they are within the RSH’s remit and whether they represent a potential breach of regulatory standards.
The report for 2022-23 said: “For 23 of the cases which we closed in 2022-23, we were satisfied that there had not been a breach of our regulatory standards and that tenants were not at risk as a result of the matters raised.
“In the five cases that we investigated, we obtained assurance from the registered provider that it was aware of the issues raised and was responding appropriately, taking action to manage and mitigate any risks arising as a result.
“The remaining case which we investigated resulted in or contributed to regulatory action being taken against a registered provider in the form of the publication of a regulatory notice or regulatory judgement.
“Where we conclude that a registered provider is non-compliant with our regulatory standards, we will engage with them intensively as they take action to resolve the issues.
“In this case, we worked with the registered provider as they developed plans to remedy the breach of the standards and continue to hold them to account for delivering those plans.”
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