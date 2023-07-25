RSH’s proposed consumer standards require social landlords to physically inspect all homes

The consultation document that the RSH published this morning says “registered providers must have an accurate record at an individual property level of the condition of their stock, based on a physical assessment of all homes, and keep this up to date”.

It does not define “up to date”, the interpretation of which the RSH is likely to leave to housing providers’ discretion.

The RSH is consulting on four revised standards designed to protect tenants and improve the service they receive: the Safety and Quality Standard, the Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, the Neighbourhood and Community Standard, and the Tenancy Standard. These will replace the Home Standard, Tenancy Standard, Neighbourhood and Community Standard, and Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard, and will apply to all housing associations and stock-holding councils.

The regulator intends that that they be in place from April 2024, following the consultation.

The revised standards are part of sweeping reforms to the regulation of social housing that were initially proposed more than six years ago in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act became law last week after receiving royal assent and will give the RSH stronger powers to scrutinise landlords’ performance from April next year. These include regular inspections of landlords to assess whether they meet the new requirements, as well as additional powers to take action if they do not.

Social landlords already have to comply with standards set by the regulator and it takes action if they fail to do so. But the new requirements will be stronger and give tenants greater power to hold landlords to account.

The regulator is seeking a wide range of views on the proposed standards, including speaking directly to tenants. The consultation will run for 12 weeks and finish on 17 October.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said: “All social housing tenants deserve to live in safe and decent homes, and receive good-quality services from their landlords.

“We’re proposing new requirements to make sure this happens. We encourage tenants, landlords and others in the sector to have their say through our consultation.

“We’re gearing up for the biggest change to social housing regulation for a decade.

“This will include our landlord inspections from next April, as well as stronger powers to make landlords put things right when they breach our standards.”