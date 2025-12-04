Rural areas need guarantees to avoid being ‘sidelined’ in affordable housing programme, report finds

The research by the Countryside and Community Research Institute, commissioned by the Rural Housing Network (RHN), explores how devolution in England can help to deliver affordable homes in the countryside.

The report welcomes the explicit support for rural affordable housing delivery in the recently published prospectus for the next SAHP but warns “this is not guaranteed”.

Homes England has acknowledged the “unique challenges” of rural housing by agreeing to evaluate funding bids from rural areas with an understanding that housebuilding costs more there, the report said.

Yet without a specific target set for rural affordable housing, the delivery of new rural homes will ultimately depend on whether regional leaders choose to make it a priority, it argues.