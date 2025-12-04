Rural areas need guarantees to avoid being ‘sidelined’ in affordable housing programme, report finds

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Rural communities could end up “sidelined” in the government’s Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) unless devolved authorities are compelled to consider their needs, according to a new report.
The research by the Countryside and Community Research Institute, commissioned by the Rural Housing Network (RHN), explores how devolution in England can help to deliver affordable homes in the countryside.
The report welcomes the explicit support for rural affordable housing delivery in the recently published prospectus for the next SAHP but warns “this is not guaranteed”.
Homes England has acknowledged the “unique challenges” of rural housing by agreeing to evaluate funding bids from rural areas with an understanding that housebuilding costs more there, the report said.
Yet without a specific target set for rural affordable housing, the delivery of new rural homes will ultimately depend on whether regional leaders choose to make it a priority, it argues.
Devolution to mayoral and county combined authorities means these authorities now have powers over housing and planning, but there is still no requirement in the national framework to address rural needs.
Where elected mayors and local leaders champion rural housing, such as in York and North Yorkshire, rural priorities are embedded in strategies and delivery, the report argues. But other areas have no such policies.
“Without safeguards, devolution could create a postcode lottery, where outcomes vary dramatically depending on local leadership. For example, one county might fund dozens of rural homes, while a neighbouring county builds none. This risks deepening inequality between rural communities,” the report said.
The study describes the “acute” housing need in rural areas, with house prices about 8.8 times higher than local incomes (compared to around 7.6 times in urban areas), and rural homelessness rising by 40% since 2018-19.
It makes a number of recommendations, including amending the Devolution Bill to embed rural representation and accountability, and for rural priorities to be included in spatial development strategies and strategic place partnerships.
“This is a moment of opportunity,” said Martin Collett, chief executive of English Rural and co-chair of the RHN.
“Devolution gives local leaders the chance to tailor housing policy to local realities. But unless rural needs are embedded in strategies and delivery plans, villages and small towns may miss out.”
Jo Lavis, director of Rural Housing Solutions, said: “We’re calling on local leaders, Homes England and the government to recognise that rural areas face unique challenges. Devolution must deliver for the countryside as well as for our cities.”
The SAHP’s guidance states that one of its aims is to support an increase in the delivery of rural housing, which it defines as settlements with a population of less than 3,000.
Recognising rural housing can cost more, it adds: “We will assess all bids against the strategic priorities of the SAHP both national and, where relevant, regional. We are keen to support a wide range of delivery from a diverse range of partners where it demonstrates close alignment with those priorities.”
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