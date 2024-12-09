Rural housing partnership set up in Sussex with Homes England

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A new rural housing partnership has been launched in Sussex with a number of registered providers and Homes England.
The Sussex Rural Affordable Housing Partnership (SRAHP) aims to bring a diverse range of expertise together to tackle the many challenges affecting the delivery of rural affordable housing across the region.
The initiative will support the work already being carried out by Action in rural Sussex (AirS).
AirS is an independent charity for people living in rural areas of Sussex, but especially those at risk of isolation and/or disadvantage.
The South Downs National Park Authority and Wealden, Rother, Chichester, Horsham, Lewes, Mid Sussex and Arun local authorities are taking part alongside Homes England.
This is in addition to both the East Sussex Association of Local Councils and the West Sussex Association of Local Councils.
Housing associations that are represented include Town and Country, English Rural, Hastoe Group, Hyde Housing, Raven Housing Trust and Stonewater.
The partnership has focused on four key factors in the delivery of rural affordable housing: land, planning, funding and community support, and looking at ways of unlocking obstacles to development.
It found that the viability of schemes has increasingly been an issue, with landlords reluctant to take on smaller rural schemes where they are unable to achieve economies of scale.
At the same time, housing associations are finding it difficult to secure viable sites for affordable housing in rural areas.
Douglas Denham St Pinnock, chair of SRAHP, believes this banding together of resources will have the power to drive more schemes through the pipeline.
He said: “This initiative is key to helping develop strong partnerships. We are united in our aim to increase the affordable housing options in rural Sussex communities and are drawing on all of our knowledge, experience and power to facilitate positive change.”
SRAHP believes the “benefits of releasing land for affordable housing can be profound”, as it helps with “sustaining vital facilities such as schools, shops and pubs”.
The partnership is therefore putting out a call for more landowners to come forward, particularly where land is located on the outskirts of villages.
One scheme supported by the partnership so far is Orchard Close in East Sussex. It has delivered 15 highly energy-efficient homes, 12 for social rent and three for shared ownership.
Over the past 12 months, Inside Housing frequently reported about how landlords have tried to mitigate some of the risks involved in development. Many have opted for strategies such as increasing their focus on partnerships or scaling back development plans.
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