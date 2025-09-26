Rural housing support scheme delivers pipeline for more than 2,000 homes

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A report by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) has revealed how a rural development advisory scheme has established a pipeline of 227 potential sites to deliver over 2,000 affordable homes.
The findings from the last two years were from its programme funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), through which ACRE facilitates a network of Rural Housing Enablers (RHEs) to work with rural communities.
These advisors hold conversations between residents, councils and builders to help them meet local housing needs.
Additionally, they help to identify suitable development opportunities and support both landowners and community representatives navigate the planning system.
A need for affordable housing in rural areas was identified in the report. It highlighted that house prices have risen in rural areas by 29% in the last five years, compared to 21% in urban areas. It also found that rural homelessness had grown by 40% since 2018-19.
Corinne Pluchino, chief executive of ACRE, said: “The benefits of the RHE programme, and the crucial role RHEs play in supporting local communities and spearheading partner engagement and trust, are clearly shown in the report.
“The structure of the programme, which enables us to facilitate peer-to-peer support and knowledge exchange across the RHE network, is making a significant impact.
“RHEs also help to bring communities together to identify the extent of local need and help to ensure they can work together to tackle the affordable rural housing crisis in this country.”
The Countryside and Community Research Institute and the EAP Research consultancy conducted the research by analysing the RHE programme since its inception in April 2022.
It also explored the value of RHEs in relation to community engagement and building trust between potential registered providers, local authority staff, landowners and rural communities.
Using case study evidence, the researchers calculated that for every £1 invested over a three-year period, there is an estimated £3.30 of social outcome benefits generated.
In 2023, Defra provided a funding package of £2.5m to ACRE to help the delivery of the RHE programme and recently extended this funding until March 2026.
The findings come after a research project involving Stonewater looking into how social housing can help tackle the rural housing crisis was launched earlier this year.
Led by the Longleigh Foundation, the landlord’s independent charity arm, it will investigate the growing challenge of insufficient affordable housing in rural areas and how social landlords can better meet the needs of rural communities.
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