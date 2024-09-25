A Wiltshire-based landlord has called on the housing secretary to make social housing exempt from nutrient neutrality rules because they are hampering development #UKhousing

Natural England has advised that any new developments in certain areas must be nutrient neutral, effectively banning new houses unless councils have offsetting schemes in place.

On one scheme, he said the local council’s plan to mitigate its production of 7.5kg of phosphate is to order White Horse to pay £290,000.

In a letter to Angela Rayner, Steve Warran, chief executive of White Horse Housing Association, said the rules are “adding an extra financial burden to developments and making them unviable”.

A total 74 planning authorities across England have paused housebuilding since May 2022 because of high levels of nitrates and phosphates in wetland areas, which are killing the invertebrates eaten by protected birds.

The rules were originally introduced under an EU directive on habitats and reinforced by a 2018 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, but were expanded by Natural England to cover more areas in 2022.

However, the Labour government signalled it wanted to change the rules to unblock thousands of homes in July, which was welcomed by Natural England.

Under the government’s new approach, it is likely that developers will be able to start their housing projects and then work out how to deal with phosphate and nitrate pollution along the way.

Last year, the Conservative government wanted to scrap nutrient neutrality rules, deeming them “defective EU laws”, but the amendment was blocked by a Labour-led rebellion in the House of Lords.