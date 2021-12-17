Rydon Homes blocked from Help to Buy scheme, government confirms

In a statement this evening, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said Rydon Homes would be excluded from the Help to Buy scheme, pending the outcome of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire.

The news comes after Inside Housing first revealed that the government was considering the move to target Rydon earlier yesterday.

In a release, DLUHC said the move followed concerns over unacceptable business practices in the Rydon company group. Rydon Homes falls under the same group as Rydon Maintenance, the lead contractor on the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.

As part of the statement, Michael Gove, the housing minister, also warned the construction industry that there would be consequences for those responsible for the building safety crisis and those failing to help fix it.