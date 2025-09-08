Rydon loses High Court appeal over post-Grenfell building safety designation by government

This meant a third-party contractor would have to be appointed, meaning Rydon would then likely be made liable for the bill, leaving the company worse off than if it had carried out the work itself at cost.

Rydon alleged procedural unfairness, inadequate inquiry and bias. Mr Justice Choudhury dismissed all grounds, finding the secretary of state was entitled to treat the group and its subsidiary as one entity, given the inquiry’s findings.

He also rejected the argument that there was a lack of evidence around the reasons why Rydon could not complete the work. Mr Choudray said there was “no substance” to the claim.

He added: “The contractual context of this claim means that judicial review is limited to a claim on the grounds of fraud, corruption or bad faith, none of which applies here.

“Even if that is wrong, the claim fails on the merits, as none of the grounds for seeking judicial review are made out. The claim for judicial review is dismissed.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the judgment to uphold the decision for Rydon to remain as a Designated Participant Developer [a building company that has signed a contract with the government to identify and fix life-critical fire-safety defects].

“We continue to closely monitor progress to remediate the three buildings at [the] Cable Street development and we expect works to be completed by early next year.”

Rydon has been contacted for a response.