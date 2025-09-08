Rydon loses High Court appeal over post-Grenfell building safety designation by government

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Rydon Group Holdings has lost its High Court challenge against the government saying it was “unfit” to carry out cladding removal and repairs on three east London residential blocks.
The group is the parent of Rydon Maintenance, which was the lead contractor for the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower before the 2017 fire that killed 72 people.
The case arose from the government’s February 2024 refusal to let Rydon take over remediation of the Cable Street buildings from the Building Safety Fund, despite the firm’s pledge to start within 28 days and its record of replacing cladding on other sites.
Under post-Grenfell safety rules, the secretary of state has the power to designate developers ‘unfit’ for cladding replacement works.
The Grenfell inquiry heard Rydon was able to offer a “substantial saving” in the cost of the tower’s renovation by using aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding panels. It gave “inadequate thought” to fire safety, to which it displayed a “casual attitude”, and failed to co-ordinate design work properly.
The contractor had an “inexperienced team” on the refurbishment, who did not have sufficient knowledge of building regulations, and relied “entirely” on cladding subcontractor Harley Facades to draw attention to any errors in the design.
It was “complacent” about the need for fire-engineering advice and failed to realise that the fire safety strategy had not been completed. For these reasons, the Grenfell inquiry found Rydon “bears considerable responsibility” for the fire.
However, in this Cable Street case, Rydon argued it had successfully replaced the cladding on other buildings and should be treated as distinct from Rydon Maintenance, but residents and the deputy mayor of London raised objections with the government.
This meant a third-party contractor would have to be appointed, meaning Rydon would then likely be made liable for the bill, leaving the company worse off than if it had carried out the work itself at cost.
Rydon alleged procedural unfairness, inadequate inquiry and bias. Mr Justice Choudhury dismissed all grounds, finding the secretary of state was entitled to treat the group and its subsidiary as one entity, given the inquiry’s findings.
He also rejected the argument that there was a lack of evidence around the reasons why Rydon could not complete the work. Mr Choudray said there was “no substance” to the claim.
He added: “The contractual context of this claim means that judicial review is limited to a claim on the grounds of fraud, corruption or bad faith, none of which applies here.
“Even if that is wrong, the claim fails on the merits, as none of the grounds for seeking judicial review are made out. The claim for judicial review is dismissed.”
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the judgment to uphold the decision for Rydon to remain as a Designated Participant Developer [a building company that has signed a contract with the government to identify and fix life-critical fire-safety defects].
“We continue to closely monitor progress to remediate the three buildings at [the] Cable Street development and we expect works to be completed by early next year.”
Rydon has been contacted for a response.
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