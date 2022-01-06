Sadiq Khan activates emergency measures to protect homeless people as temperatures dive

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London mayor Sadiq Khan has activated severe weather protocols for the third time this winter to help protect homeless people as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.
Under the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), councils have to open emergency accommodation for people who are sleeping rough during weather conditions that could pose a threat to life.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to at least -1°C in the capital tonight.
To avoid the risk of coronavirus spread, Mr Khan’s office has asked councils that only single-occupancy accommodation, such as hotel rooms, be used for SWEP provision.
The London mayor has already brought in SWEP measures this winter on the weekend of 27 to 28 November and on 21 December.
He said: “Across London, we will do everything we can to avoid anyone being forced to sleep rough in these freezing conditions.”
Mr Khan’s office said he will spend £1.25m on SWEP services this winter.
Last month it was announced the mayor was spending around £800,000 on new homelessness accommodation at a hotel in east London, which will be operated by charity St Mungo’s.
The total number of SWEP places in London is expected to hit 600 for the first time, according to the mayor’s office.
Figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network, cited by The Big Issue, found that 11,018 people were seen sleeping rough in London between April 2020 and March 2021 – an increase on 10,726 the previous year.
The most recent official government figures, published last February, showed there were 714 people estimated to be sleeping rough in London on a single night in autumn 2020 – a 37% fall on the previous year.
Official figures published last month revealed that an estimated 688 people died while homeless in England and Wales in 2020.
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