Sadiq Khan activates emergency measures to protect homeless people as temperatures dive

Under the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), councils have to open emergency accommodation for people who are sleeping rough during weather conditions that could pose a threat to life.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to at least -1°C in the capital tonight.

To avoid the risk of coronavirus spread, Mr Khan’s office has asked councils that only single-occupancy accommodation, such as hotel rooms, be used for SWEP provision.

The London mayor has already brought in SWEP measures this winter on the weekend of 27 to 28 November and on 21 December.

He said: “Across London, we will do everything we can to avoid anyone being forced to sleep rough in these freezing conditions.”