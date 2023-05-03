Sadiq Khan hits target of 20,000 new council homes in five years

The mayor of London, who set the goal in 2018, said he had achieved his ambitions a year early.

In the past five years, work began on 23,000 new council homes funded by City Hall, the equivalent of 13 new council homes being started every day since 2018.

Of the 23,000 new starts, more than 10,000 began in the past year alone. Mr Khan said that work began on more council-built homes in the capital in 2022 than any year since the 1970s.

He added that London was building double the council housing of the rest of England combined. The 4,325 council homes that were started in the rest of England was a “national scandal”, he said, and called for new government funding exclusively for council homes.