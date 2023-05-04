Sadiq Khan pledges to create GLA-owned housing developer if re-elected

The mayor of London and Tom Copley, his deputy mayor for housing, said a pilot scheme for the new City Hall developer would focus on challenging sites that housing associations might not bring forward by themselves.

Mr Khan told Inside Housing, “Tom and I commissioned Lord Bob Kerslake to look into a number of issues in relation to how we can maximise housing supply in London.

“Lord Kerslake came up with an idea of a City Hall developer, and Tom’s been working on the infancy of that.”