Sadiq Khan says London has hit affordable housing target

In a speech to members of the London housing sector this morning, Mr Khan said the threshold, set in 2015 as part of a £4.82bn funding agreement, had been met ahead of the end of the financial year.

That would mean affordable homes equivalent to the whole housing stock of Plymouth have been built in the capital in the past seven years.

However, Mr Khan warned that London’s rents are rising at their fastest rate in a decade, putting the city at risk of becoming a “playground for the rich”.

According to the Greater London Authority (GLA), 116,782 affordable homes were started since the target was set while Boris Johnson was mayor of London.