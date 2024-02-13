A motion was proposed and unanimously agreed last week by the London Assembly, whose members hold the mayor to account.

The issue has been raised after a balcony partially collapsed at the Weavers Quarter development in Barking, east London last November. The incident received widespread media coverage.

The motion also suggests there are concerns beyond Weavers Quarter.

Conservative Andrew Boff, who is chair of the London Assembly, said: “The assembly has asked the mayor to review past and existing contracts with Barking and Dagenham Council in light of the safety issues affecting new private sector developments in that area.

“The assembly has also asked the mayor to investigate safety issues in any housing schemes that are in Barking and Dagenham that are in receipt of GLA funding.”