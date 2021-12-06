Sadiq Khan warns major housing schemes at risk without new government bailout for TfL

The TfL secured a £1.08bn funding deal from the government in June – its third bailout since the beginning of the pandemic – but that agreement is due to expire this Saturday (11 December).

Today the London mayor has argued that without new funding, the delivery of a significant number of new homes could be at risk leading to a worsening of the housing crisis.

The schemes at risk, according to the mayor’s office, are: 30,000 new homes in Beckton Riverside and Greenwich, which would be unlocked by an extension of the Docklands Light Railway towards Thamesmead and Beckton; 6,000 homes planned for Colindale Station in Barnet; and a second station entrance at Walthamstow Central to support a major redevelopment around the nearby shopping centre.