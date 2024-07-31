Sage doubles its number of for-profits with three new registrations

Sage Housing has registered three new for-profit providers with the English regulator: Sage Green Homes, Sage Places and Sage Shared Ownership #UKhousing

Blackstone entered the UK affordable housing market in 2017, when it launched Sage Homes, a for-profit provider of affordable homes. In 2021, Blackstone and Regis launched Leaf Living, a build-to-rent firm.

The Blackstone and Regis-backed provider registered them on 6 June and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) confirmed them in its most recent list of registrations, published in July.

Sage Housing was registered as a for-profit social landlord in 2010 and was bought by Blackstone, the US private equity company, in 2017.

In November 2023, Vistry signed an agreement with Leaf Living and Sage Homes for the sale of more than 2,800 homes, with a total gross development value of £800m. The homes will be delivered by the end of 2025.

It is the first such deal since Vistry announced it will merge its housebuilding arm with its partnerships business to focus solely on mixed-tenure affordable housing.

After the plans were announced, Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, which is part of the Vistry Group, spoke to Inside Housing about his plans to refocus the firm’s efforts on delivering affordable housing.