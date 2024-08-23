Sage’s for-profits rack up £106m in combined losses

The biggest deficit was at Sage Housing, which saw its post-tax losses widen to £61.5m against turnover of £217m in the year to the end of December 2023, its accounts revealed. It compared to losses of £3.1m in 2022.

The provider was hit by £64m in interest loan payments in 2023, which was a 69% jump on the previous year.

On an operating basis, Sage Housing posted a profit of £48.2m.

Sage Housing has since been renamed Sparrow Shared Ownership after its 3,000-home portfolio was sold to the UK’s largest private pension fund, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), for £405m in a deal announced this month.

Not all of Sage Housing’s homes included in the last reporting period were sold to USS, as its affordable and social rented homes were transferred to another Sage entity before the transaction.