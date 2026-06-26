SAHP bid re-profiling could cut new homes delivery by a quarter in first three years, NHF warns

It continued: “This should be sufficient to fund the deliverable strategic partnership bids, as well as ensure adequate funding for the continuous market engagement [route], and to put alongside low-interest loans when these are launched in the autumn.”

Ms Henderson stressed the “economic case” for this approach, stating that grant-funded social homes provide “strong counter-cyclical support to the construction sector” during housing market downturns.

She added: “Moving quickly would allow Homes England and the GLA [Greater London Authority] to confirm allocations and enter into contracts this summer, so our members can get building as soon as possible to deliver our shared objectives to fix the housing crisis and grow the economy.”

The letter was co-signed by chief executives of England’s largest developing social landlords, including Bromford Flagship LiveWest, Abri and Clarion, and the survey was based on responses from 13 members, covering just over half of the strategic partner stock under the previous grant programme.

Leaders at Homes England and the GLA have previously said they are working hard to finalise strategic partnerships ahead of the summer recess, but that the announcement may come in September.

At Housing 2026 this week, Pat Ritchie, Homes England’s chair, suggested there is a question around how the programme will “translate to any new government”, in response to concerns around how a change in prime minister may impact the SAHP.

Shahi Islam, the agency’s director of affordable housing, also warned against changing the parameters of the programme “overnight”.