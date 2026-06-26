SAHP bid re-profiling could cut new homes delivery by a quarter in first three years, NHF warns

Homes England’s request for providers to re-profile bids for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029, landlords have warned.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) has written to the chancellor warning that 60% of providers are scaling back or delaying planned delivery under the SAHP, based on a recent survey.
Original bids aimed for around 70,000 homes by the end of this parliament in 2029, the NHF estimated, meaning the re-profiling exercise could result in a 24% reduction in homes delivered.
Kate Henderson, the NHF’s chief executive, along with several of the largest housing associations, has therefore urged the chancellor to bring forward more SAHP funding into the early years of the programme.
Last month, Inside Housing reported that Homes England had asked providers to think about their grant drawdown profile due to the level of interest in the programme.
The NHF warned the chancellor in early June that asking housing associations to scale back their ambitions would “waste” the financial capacity ministers had worked to unlock and risk delaying social homes delivery.
Landlords on this year’s top 50 Biggest Builders list told Inside Housing that the request from Homes England has resulted in a slower delivery profile and will increase the cost of debt.
In the NHF’s recent letter to the chancellor, dated 17 June, Ms Henderson said landlords “recognise the challenging economic context facing the government”, but highlighted that the new homes they provide would generate £3bn in growth in this parliament.
“We therefore urge you to bring forward more SAHP funding into the early years of the programme, so that the capacity created by your policy changes is unleashed and converted into starts on site,” the letter said.
It continued: “This should be sufficient to fund the deliverable strategic partnership bids, as well as ensure adequate funding for the continuous market engagement [route], and to put alongside low-interest loans when these are launched in the autumn.”
Ms Henderson stressed the “economic case” for this approach, stating that grant-funded social homes provide “strong counter-cyclical support to the construction sector” during housing market downturns.
She added: “Moving quickly would allow Homes England and the GLA [Greater London Authority] to confirm allocations and enter into contracts this summer, so our members can get building as soon as possible to deliver our shared objectives to fix the housing crisis and grow the economy.”
The letter was co-signed by chief executives of England’s largest developing social landlords, including Bromford Flagship LiveWest, Abri and Clarion, and the survey was based on responses from 13 members, covering just over half of the strategic partner stock under the previous grant programme.
Leaders at Homes England and the GLA have previously said they are working hard to finalise strategic partnerships ahead of the summer recess, but that the announcement may come in September.
At Housing 2026 this week, Pat Ritchie, Homes England’s chair, suggested there is a question around how the programme will “translate to any new government”, in response to concerns around how a change in prime minister may impact the SAHP.
Shahi Islam, the agency’s director of affordable housing, also warned against changing the parameters of the programme “overnight”.
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