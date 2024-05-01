The 125,000-home landlord’s accounts showed an improvement in sales activity in the final quarter of 2023-24, with net sales reservations rising 33% quarter-on-quarter and 21% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Income from market and shared ownership sales generated £152.2m, down from £226.8m the previous year, with a margin of 8.3%.

The number of completed homes in the financial year fell 24% from 2,032 in 2022-23 to 1,538.

Of these, 68% were affordable housing and the landlord has a current pipeline of 19,694 homes.