Salford housing association warns on e-bikes following serious flat fire

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A Greater Manchester housing association has launched a safety campaign encouraging residents to take care with e-bikes and e-scooters following a serious fire.
Salix Homes has warned residents to be aware of the potential dangers from a fire sparked by the lithium-ion batteries in the vehicles, following a fire at Mulberry Court, Pendleton, last December, which gutted a 10th floor flat at the tower block.
A recent report by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has concluded that the fire was caused by an e-bike battery that had been charging in the bedroom.
Stewart Kerr, building safety manager at the Salford-based landlord, said: “Thankfully no one was injured during the fire at Mulberry Court, but the outcome could have been very different, and we want to warn our residents about the dangers associated with charging the lithium batteries in e-bikes and e-scooters.
“The ferocity at which the fire took hold and the damage it caused to the property is quite shocking.
“The fire service has seen a rise in e-bike-related fires and we are seeing more of our tenants owning and using e-bikes and e-scooters, so we want to ensure they’re taking the necessary steps to ensure they’re not putting people’s lives or homes at risk.”
It said many of the safety issues are arising from converter kits, which are lithium-ion battery packs designed to convert a standard bike to an e-bike.
There are growing concerns about these converter kits sold online, which do not meet UK safety regulations and present an increased fire risk.
Last year, GMFRS attended 14 fires that had been sparked by e-bikes and e-scooters, an increase from eight in 2021 and three in 2020.
Billy Fenwick, head of prevention area manager at GMFRS, said: “We are urging everyone with an electric bike to please be responsible and follow our safety guidance. Batteries can be a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, or damaged, so it’s important to protect them against being damaged and to charge them safely.
“It’s also really important that when buying an electric bike, purchase them – as well as the batteries and chargers – from a reputable seller. It’s the same if you are buying a kit to convert your normal bike to an electric one; buy from a reputable seller and check that it complies with British or European standards.”
The 8,500-home landlord is advising residents to:
Never charge electric bikes or e-scooters while they are sleeping or not at home
Unplug the charger once it has finished charging
Never block escape routes with an e-bike or e-scooter
Never tamper with the battery and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions
Ensure the battery and charger meet UK safety standards and always use the correct charger
Never cover the charger as this could lead to it overheating or setting on fire
Be wary of DIY kits bought online to convert a standard bike into an e-bike
It has put further information on its website, while GMFRS has further information here.
A fatal fire at a council block in Bristol last year was also started by an e-bike conversion. The London Fire Brigade also warned that it had seen a “huge spike” in this type of incident last year, following a fire in a west London high rise.
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