Salford housing association warns on e-bikes following serious flat fire

A Greater Manchester housing association has launched a safety campaign encouraging residents to take care with e-bikes and e-scooters following a serious fire #UKhousing

A recent report by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has concluded that the fire was caused by an e-bike battery that had been charging in the bedroom.

Salix Homes has warned residents to be aware of the potential dangers from a fire sparked by the lithium-ion batteries in the vehicles, following a fire at Mulberry Court, Pendleton, last December, which gutted a 10th floor flat at the tower block.

Stewart Kerr, building safety manager at the Salford-based landlord, said: “Thankfully no one was injured during the fire at Mulberry Court, but the outcome could have been very different, and we want to warn our residents about the dangers associated with charging the lithium batteries in e-bikes and e-scooters.

“The ferocity at which the fire took hold and the damage it caused to the property is quite shocking.

“The fire service has seen a rise in e-bike-related fires and we are seeing more of our tenants owning and using e-bikes and e-scooters, so we want to ensure they’re taking the necessary steps to ensure they’re not putting people’s lives or homes at risk.”

It said many of the safety issues are arising from converter kits, which are lithium-ion battery packs designed to convert a standard bike to an e-bike.