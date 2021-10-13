Salford leaseholders face cladding bills after government withdraws promise of funding due to ‘error’

Residents of the XQ7 building in Salford told Inside Housing of their “heartbreak” after the government withdrew its approval for funding for one of the three types of cladding on the building’s walls, leaving leaseholders likely to foot the bill.

Ben O’Sullivan, a leaseholder at the block, said: “It was just horrible. We had six months of living with the burden being lifted completely after two years of hell. It was just heartbreaking to be thrown back into that position.

“People in this building are first-time buyers – all their money is in those flats. We don’t have the money just lying around to pay the bills and of all the stakeholders involved, we are the last ones who should be paying.

“We were told we had full funding – people booked weddings and bought cars. Me and my girlfriend were in the process of buying somewhere else. That’s all been put on hold now. The total farce of this whole process, it’s heartbreaking.”