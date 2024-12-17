Salix Homes appoints new chief executive

He replaces outgoing boss Sue Sutton, who is retiring next year after a 25-year career in housing.

Mr Turner has worked at Salix Homes for the past 12 years. He is currently executive director of assets, growth and sustainability, with responsibility for property, building safety, development and sustainability.

Martin Warhurst, chair of Salix Homes, said: “The board is very pleased to appoint Liam Turner as our new chief executive following a rigorous recruitment process.