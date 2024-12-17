Salix Homes appoints new chief executive

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Salix Homes has appointed Liam Turner as its new chief executive.
He replaces outgoing boss Sue Sutton, who is retiring next year after a 25-year career in housing.
Mr Turner has worked at Salix Homes for the past 12 years. He is currently executive director of assets, growth and sustainability, with responsibility for property, building safety, development and sustainability.
Martin Warhurst, chair of Salix Homes, said: “The board is very pleased to appoint Liam Turner as our new chief executive following a rigorous recruitment process.
“Liam has been an integral part of Salix Homes for many years, with a proven track record of exceptional leadership, extensive knowledge of our customers and communities, and a strong commitment to our organisation, our people, and to Salford.
“This is an exciting time for Salix Homes as we build on the strong reputation we’ve established under Sue’s leadership, including being one of the first housing associations to achieve the top C1 grading from the Regulator of Social Housing.”
Mr Warhurst added that next year, the 8,000-home landlord will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary and launching its new corporate plan.
“We are confident that Liam’s skills, experience and passion for both the organisation and the housing sector, make him the right person to lead Salix Homes into our next chapter,” he said.
As part of the ongoing transition period, Mr Turner will continue to work closely with outgoing Ms Sutton, who will remain with Salix Homes until summer 2025 to ensure a smooth handover, the housing association said.
Mr Turner said he was “truly honoured” to be appointed.
“Sue Sutton has set an incredibly high standard during her time and while I have big shoes to fill, I’m committed to continuing the legacy she has built, ensuring Salix Homes delivers the highest quality homes and services to our customers and communities,” he said.
Mr Turner added: “While challenges no doubt lie ahead, I’m confident that by focusing on our core purpose to deliver high-quality homes and services, and working closely with our dedicated workforce, customers, board and partners, we will continue to make a difference in our communities.
“I look forward to leading Salix Homes on the next stage of our journey, and helping to create a brighter future for Salford.”
Salix Homes was one of the first landlords to receive a C1 grade from the English regulator. Inside Housing visited the housing association to see how it achieved the grade.
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