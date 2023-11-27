Sanctuary agrees merger with Northern landlord

The 120,000-home association has confirmed a tie-up with Johnnie Johnson Housing Trust (JJH), whose properties are located across the North West, North East, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Sanctuary said that its proposed business combination has now been agreed by the boards of both organisations.

Yvonne Castle, chief executive of JJH, will step down from her role in December. Kathryn Fox-Rogers will lead Sanctuary’s JJH subsidiary in the role of managing director.

The agreement followed a “detailed” due diligence process, the results of which were presented to the boards for consideration.

Completion of the transaction will be subject to obtaining appropriate consents, Sanctuary added.

Partnership discussions between the landlords were first announced in June.