Sanctuary and Johnnie Johnson Housing complete merger

JJH has become a subsidiary of the 120,000-home association following the formal completion of the business combination.

JJH and its telephone care operation Astraline will continue as a standalone operation while future integration plans are discussed.

The large housing association added that it will provide JJH with the backing required to move its current plans forward and invest in its existing homes.

Partnership discussions between the landlords were first announced in June 2023 and the tie-up was approved by the boards of both organisations in November.