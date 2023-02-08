Sanctuary completes Swan rescue merger

The 11,000-home Swan, which is currently non-compliant with the English regulator, has officially become a subsidiary of 105,000-home Sanctuary.

Essex-based Swan will continue to operate as a standalone operation as “future integration plans are discussed”, the landlords said today.

The tie-up was originally been due to complete on 1 December, but was delayed by discussions with bondholders of a £250m finance package amid Swan’s failure to file to its annual accounts.

Sanctuary stepped into the breach last September after Swan’s long-running merger talks with Orbit collapsed.

Swan has faced severe financial difficulties, with Standard & Poor’s warning last November that the landlord needed external support to “remain a viable business”.