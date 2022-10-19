Sanctuary could scale back development as result of Swan merger

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Giant housing association Sanctuary could see its development plans scaled back if a prospective merger with Swan goes through, a top ratings agency has reported.
An update by Standard & Poor’s (S&P), the agency that rates both landlords, said that any tie-up with Swan would not affect Sanctuary’s credit rating but could affect the number of homes it builds in the future.
The update was assessing the creditworthiness of Sanctuary in light of its ongoing merger talks with Swan. It acknowledged some “downside risks” but it does not anticipate those risks to impact its own financial stability.
The ratings agency said that based on the limited information it has on the combined business plan, it expects that Sanctuary would likely take measures to scale down its own development programme to accommodate the business combination and mitigate other sector risks.
In response, Sanctuary said: “Discussions regarding a possible business combination are ongoing and will be subject to the approval of both boards.
“While we continually review our plans to take into account operational and structural changes in the group, we remain committed to developing much-needed new affordable homes.”
Swan announced merger talks with Sanctuary at the end of last month, on the same day it revealed that its year-long discussions with Orbit over a merger had failed.
In its report, S&P said: “While we see some downside risks, we do not expect that the potential business combination between Sanctuary Housing Association and Swan Housing Association would have an immediate impact on Sanctuary’s creditworthiness.”
The analysis added: “We anticipate Sanctuary’s large asset base, relative to Swan’s, could help balance the heightened financial risks that Swan is facing at this point.”
S&P noted that Sanctuary has a “solid track record” of absorbing housing associations in financial distress.
Sanctuary famously merged with Cosmopolitan when the latter fell into trouble after financial issues put it on the brink of insolvency. At the time it took over Cosmopolitan, Sanctuary inherited around £100m of onerous leases taken out to fund Cosmopolitan’s student housing business.
Sanctuary would be taking over Swan as the Essex-based landlord faces severe cash flow issues. Inside Housing reported last week that it could run out of cash to fund its subsidiaries in December if its cash flow projections were correct.
The unaudited projections published in a stock market update showed that Swan currently holds £24.3m in cash reserves, which it says is only sufficient to fund the operation of its subsidiaries until early December, subject to the agreement of on-lending thresholds with its lenders.
An on-lending threshold represents the maximum a bank can lend to a single borrower.
During the Orbit merger talks, an audit of Swan’s 2021-22 accounts by Grant Thornton revealed a potential annual impairment of £178.4m in relation to its development plans.
The auditor said it had “insufficient assurance” on the level of impairment and that the landlord remains a “going concern” on the basis of a merger.
As part of the new merger process with Sanctuary, Swan is now in discussions with the housing association to refinance the Orbit loan and replace it with a loan of its own.
If the talks are successful, Swan will become a subsidiary of Sanctuary.
Swan’s financial woes have continued to mount. It was revealed that the delay to publishing its annual accounts has led to a breach of a £250m bond agreement with M&G.
In response to reports of Swan’s financial position, the Regulator of Social Housing said: “We are working closely with Swan and Sanctuary as they take the deal forward and are fully engaged in the process.”
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