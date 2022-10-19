Sanctuary could scale back development as result of Swan merger

An update by Standard & Poor’s (S&P), the agency that rates both landlords, said that any tie-up with Swan would not affect Sanctuary’s credit rating but could affect the number of homes it builds in the future.

The update was assessing the creditworthiness of Sanctuary in light of its ongoing merger talks with Swan. It acknowledged some “downside risks” but it does not anticipate those risks to impact its own financial stability.

The ratings agency said that based on the limited information it has on the combined business plan, it expects that Sanctuary would likely take measures to scale down its own development programme to accommodate the business combination and mitigate other sector risks.

In response, Sanctuary said: “Discussions regarding a possible business combination are ongoing and will be subject to the approval of both boards.

“While we continually review our plans to take into account operational and structural changes in the group, we remain committed to developing much-needed new affordable homes.”