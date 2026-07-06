In its annual report for 2025-26, Sanctuary said its planned sale of some student assets is part of a strategy to find “creative ways to generate income” for investment in existing homes.

Last year, it was reported that the 125,000-home landlord had agreed to sell a 5,500-bed collection of its student business to Global Student Accommodation for £400m.

Sanctuary did not comment on reports at the time, but its latest annual report said the landlord is “progressing the sale” of the majority of its student accommodation portfolio, which provides homes to 13,000 customers.