Sanctuary handed ‘negative’ outlook by S&P after Swan rescue merger

The revised outlook, from ‘stable’, reflects the risk that Sanctuary’s financial metrics could “structurally weaken due to higher than anticipated costs associated with the Swan integration” amid sector-wide cost pressures, S&P said in a new report.

However, Sanctuary retained its ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating.

The 105,000-home landlord completed its rescue of Swan yesterday, with the Essex-based group joining it as a subsidiary.

Swan has fallen into severe financial difficulties as a result of problems with a string of high-profile development projects handled by its commercial subsidiaries. The organisation published long-delayed annual accounts yesterday which revealed a £130m deficit in its last financial year, due to a group impairment of £186.5m.

Swan itself was downgraded to a ‘BB-’ credit rating by S&P last October after the extent of its problems emerged.