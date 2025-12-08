Sanctuary reports higher surplus margins and fall in new home completions

Sanctuary published its unaudited half-year results on Friday, revealing a growth in its underlying operating surplus and margin, though the 126,000-home association also reported a dip in housing completions and sales #UKhousing

Its group underlying operating margin also improved from 17.7% to 19.0%.

The half-year results cover the first six months of the current financial year (2025-26), and show that from April to December the landlord had a group operating surplus of £112.8m, compared to £105m in the same period last year.

Chief financial officer Ed Lunt called the update “a strong set of results for the first half of this financial year, underlining our continued solid operating performance across all of our operations”.

“This was achieved against a more stable economic backdrop, but [with] increasing staff cost pressures,” he added.

EBITDA MRI interest cover also improved from 133.6% to 138.9%, a figure suggesting a stronger balance sheet.

However, Sanctuary said it completed 287 new homes in the first half of the year, down from 493 in the same period last year.