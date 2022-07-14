Sanctuary taps 30-year bond for £150m

Sanctuary said that the tap issuance attracted a broad range of investors, with a final order book that was five times oversubscribed.

The 105,000-home landlord secured the funds at 163 basis points (bps) over gilts, marking an improvement on a spread of 170bps over gilts on an earlier £350m deal struck in April 2020.

The association said that the blended yield across the 30-year bond “represents good value for money” at 2.9%.