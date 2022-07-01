Sanctuary targets £100m investment in existing homes after surplus growth

Sanctuary’s latest accounts for the 2021-22 financial year show a 5% growth in its operating surplus from £170.1m to £178m.

Its pre-tax surplus increased more than £10m to £58.6m.

This is a marked improvement on last year, when its surplus dropped by more than 10% after its care and student accommodation businesses were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The growth in surplus will allow Sanctuary to increase investment in its homes to £100m this year, the housing association said.