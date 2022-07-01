Sanctuary targets £100m investment in existing homes after surplus growth

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One of the largest associations in the country is planning to invest £100m in its existing homes after its operating surplus topped £178m.
Sanctuary’s latest accounts for the 2021-22 financial year show a 5% growth in its operating surplus from £170.1m to £178m.
Its pre-tax surplus increased more than £10m to £58.6m.
This is a marked improvement on last year, when its surplus dropped by more than 10% after its care and student accommodation businesses were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth in surplus will allow Sanctuary to increase investment in its homes to £100m this year, the housing association said.
Its operating margin, excluding development and asset surpluses, saw a marginal 0.1% improvement year-on-year to 22.2%.
The association said this figure “was dampened by catch-up maintenance works following large periods of COVID-19 restrictions in the prior year”.
Sanctuary’s group revenue increased more than £47m (6.2%) to £812.5m.
This growth was the result of its social housing business “remaining strong” and benefiting from rental inflation, the development of new rental units, as well as a recent acquisition, the group said.
The landlord increased the number of homes it owns by around 300, to 105,509.
EBITDA rose from £248.7m to £256.7m in 2021-22.
The landlord said its EBITDA MRI interest cover “remained high” at 128.4%, a slightly lower figure than the 134.2% recorded in the previous year.
Sanctuary said that its solid interest cover and strong balance sheet place it in a good position to deliver its primary business objective of investing in homes and services over the long term for the benefit of its customers.
The results show that Sanctuary’s outright sale programme currently makes up 6.8% of its total revenue. The landlord said that it is committed to developing new homes of all tenures, and that it has around 5,000 units on site and in development at the year end.
In September 2021, Homes England announced Sanctuary as one of its 31 new strategic partners, awarding nearly £100m in grant funding to deliver 2,000 affordable homes over the next five years.
Sanctuary’s accounts also show that the association’s “care homes and supported living schemes have continued to be resilient and flexible, with year end occupancy levels being ahead of the prior year, despite staffing challenges”.
Ed Lunt, chief financial officer at Sanctuary, said: “Our strong operational performance coupled with the recovery in our surplus will enable us to pursue our strategic objectives, while having the continued capability to withstand external economic factors, including inflationary pressures.”
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