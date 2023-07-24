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Leeds City Council has published the full results of its perception surveys using the new tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) for the first time.
The results, which represent 2022-23 so do not need to be submitted to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), show a drop in satisfaction across the board, including overall satisfaction with services dropping 17% to 60% since the last tenant survey was conducted in 2018.
However, the council has since raised overall satisfaction to 63%.
The scores are detailed in a council report going before Leeds’ housing board on Friday.
As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the RSH created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September last year.
Data on TSMs started being collected on 1 April 2023, through tenant perception surveys and landlord data. These cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.
Of the TSMs, 10 must be answered by social landlords, with the remaining 12 perception questions to be answered by tenants.
Once the data for 2023-24 has been collected, landlords must share it with the regulator, which will in turn publish the results.
Many landlords have been surveying tenants using the TSMs since last year as a trial run.
Previous research by Housemark showed that overall tenant satisfaction has dropped by five percentage points since 2020.
The data firm also found that before the TSMs were introduced, many landlords have been surveying tenants using transactional surveys rather than perception surveys, with the former on average producing results 15 percentage points higher than the latter.
Officers said in the Leeds Council report that “whilst there has been a fall in satisfaction, some of this is attributable to changes to the method – with greater use of online surveys and the need to apply statistical weightings”.
“Modelling the data to take account of these presents a truer picture of the drop to be around -10%,” according to the report.
Before last year, the council had not carried out a survey since 2018 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the TSMs it has changed how it surveys residents, moving from a large one-off survey every two years, to carrying out ongoing surveys with smaller samples each quarter.
Through each quarter for 2022-23, the council piloted different combinations of survey methods, including online surveys sent by emails, text messages and telephone surveys.
The results show a drop in satisfaction across all measures. Satisfaction with overall repairs service went down from 70% to 66%, while satisfaction that the council provides a home that is well maintained dropped from 74% to 61%.
Satisfaction that the council listens to tenants’ views and acts on them dropped from 56% to 44%, while satisfaction with the council’s approach to complaint-handling dropped from 55% to 39%.
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “In April 2022 we began to survey council tenants in line with the upcoming tenant satisfaction measures as part of the social housing regulatory framework.
“This has highlighted a reduction in overall tenant satisfaction across a number of measures since our last survey in 2018.
“This is in line with the wider social housing context as the effects of COVID continue to impact on service delivery, with social housing providers across the country struggling with issues such as labour shortages, the supply of building materials and catching up with routine works due to lack of access to properties throughout the pandemic.
“We take this feedback very seriously and have implemented a number of action plans to ensure that there is an improvement in service quality and customer satisfaction, including actions to improve the quality and timeliness of the repairs service, our response to damp and mould reports and to ensure that customers are able to contact us easily to raise an issue.
“Details on our delivery against these action plans will be shared with the Leeds housing board in due course.
“Whilst we have seen a reduction in tenant satisfaction we have used this year ahead of the formal introduction of the requirement to pilot different survey methods including telephone, online and postal, which may have impacted negatively on performance.
“From April onwards a consistent survey methodology will be used to ensure that results are comparable. We are pleased to see that there has been an improvement in customer satisfaction during the first quarter of 2023-24 with overall satisfaction improving to 63%, and an improvement across most other TSM measures.”
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