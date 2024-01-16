Satisfaction with repairs and maintenance in Wales declines, survey finds

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Satisfaction with the quality of repairs and maintenance work in Wales has fallen, according to the latest annual survey by a resident support group.
TPAS Cymru revealed the latest findings as part of the third iteration of its All-Wales Rental Survey, known as Tenant Pulse.
The survey covers both social housing and the private rented sector (PRS) and received more than 1,000 responses, marking a 45% increase on those who took part last year.
The findings provide a diverse range of insights, with particular focus on the experiences of younger working renters, Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, and the contrasting dynamics between social and private housing sectors.
On repairs and maintenance, TPAS said the results showed “a noticeable decline in tenant satisfaction in this crucial area”.
Respondents who felt their home was well maintained fell year-on-year from 41% to 35%, and there was a similar drop in those who believed their home was free from damp and mould.
At the same time, social housing tenants reported an increase in the need to report repairs to 87%, up from 79% in 2022-23.
One in five said they felt that work carried out on their homes in this area could be better.
As part of the survey, TPAS highlighted how a number of respondents questioned why landlords are prioritising building new homes over the essential repairs and maintenance they believe is needed.
Black, Asian and minority ethnic respondents reported receiving more negative comments about being renters, which TPAS said underlines “the need for increased awareness and sensitivity within the sector”.
The survey also highlighted how improving energy efficiency is crucial not only for affordability but also for addressing overall tenant satisfaction.
On responsibility for completing such works, those in the PRS expressed a stronger sense of personal ownership and responsibility, while social housing tenants expect landlords to act on their behalf.
“This dynamic suggests the need for a more nuanced approach in addressing the varied expectations within the rental market,” explained TPAS.
David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, said: “As Wales grapples with the challenges identified in this survey, it is imperative for all stakeholders to collaborate in implementing the recommended reforms.
“The All-Wales Rental Sector Survey serves as a critical tool for driving positive change, creating a more secure and equitable housing landscape for all residents of Wales.”
Among the recommendations to come out of the survey are a call for efforts in Wales to not only focus on retrofitting social housing, but also expand into the PRS to ensure continued affordability for all tenants.
The Welsh government has been called to develop an all-Wales housing strategy that considers the PRS, to help ensure inclusive and equitable support.
In addition, landlords in Wales are being advised by TPAS to use the findings to assess and compare their organisation’s activities and consider making changes to their internal processes to better align with the needs of tenants.
In response, a Welsh government spokesperson said: “Ensuring good quality, fit for purpose housing and services for tenants remains a priority across all tenures in Wales.
“We are working with social landlords and the wider sector to review our social rent policy and the TPAS Cymru All-Wales Rental Survey findings will inform our wider work.”
A new Housing Quality Standard was introduced by the Welsh government towards the end of last year, which it believes this will see the biggest changes to social housing standards in over 20 years.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories