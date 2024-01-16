Satisfaction with repairs and maintenance in Wales declines, survey finds

Satisfaction with the quality of repairs and maintenance work in Wales has fallen, according to the latest annual survey by a resident support group #UKhousing

On repairs and maintenance, TPAS said the results showed “a noticeable decline in tenant satisfaction in this crucial area”.

The findings provide a diverse range of insights, with particular focus on the experiences of younger working renters, Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, and the contrasting dynamics between social and private housing sectors.

The survey covers both social housing and the private rented sector (PRS) and received more than 1,000 responses, marking a 45% increase on those who took part last year.

TPAS Cymru revealed the latest findings as part of the third iteration of its All-Wales Rental Survey, known as Tenant Pulse.

Respondents who felt their home was well maintained fell year-on-year from 41% to 35%, and there was a similar drop in those who believed their home was free from damp and mould.

At the same time, social housing tenants reported an increase in the need to report repairs to 87%, up from 79% in 2022-23.

One in five said they felt that work carried out on their homes in this area could be better.

As part of the survey, TPAS highlighted how a number of respondents questioned why landlords are prioritising building new homes over the essential repairs and maintenance they believe is needed.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic respondents reported receiving more negative comments about being renters, which TPAS said underlines “the need for increased awareness and sensitivity within the sector”.

The survey also highlighted how improving energy efficiency is crucial not only for affordability but also for addressing overall tenant satisfaction.

On responsibility for completing such works, those in the PRS expressed a stronger sense of personal ownership and responsibility, while social housing tenants expect landlords to act on their behalf.

“This dynamic suggests the need for a more nuanced approach in addressing the varied expectations within the rental market,” explained TPAS.