In the meantime, reports suggest that the government plans to launch a consultation in the coming weeks into how they can give British citizens faster access to social housing.

The National Housing Federation (NHF), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and a national homelessness charity have urged the government to refocus and address the pressing policy issues that are impacting the sector’s ability to deliver more affordable homes.

Branded as “British homes for British workers”, the speculative plans revealed by The Guardian newspaper yesterday have already received pushback from the social housing sector.

Under current rules, local housing authorities are meant to decide social housing allocation based on need, giving priority to those who are homeless or living in overcrowded or poor conditions.

Refugees are allowed to claim social housing, but anyone who is not entitled to benefits is not, meaning most foreigners in the UK are already excluded.

Regardless, the latest government figures show that 90% of the lead tenants in social housing are British citizens.

The news comes after Halisha Kaur, chair of CIH Futures, set out last week how the government wants to weaponise social housing in its fight against asylum seekers, and why the sector must not allow its existing and future tenants be scapegoated as the cause of this country’s failure to deliver enough homes.

Reports suggest that the move is designed in part to bolster prime minister Rishi Sunak’s reputation for being tough on immigration, at the same time as council leaders are warning that a surge in spending on temporary accommodation to tackle the housing crisis could spell the “end of local government”.

This surge in spending by English councils on this issue increased by 9% last year to hit £1.7bn.

Downing Street has declined to comment on “policy speculation”.

But Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “Everyone in this country deserves a safe, secure place to live. The housing crisis is caused by inadequate piecemeal policies, massive cuts in funding to social housing and the lack of a serious long-term plan. The only way to fix the housing crisis is through a long-term plan for housing which properly addresses the severe shortage of social homes.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive at the CIH, said it was difficult to comment given the speculation, but he expressed concern that the government’s focus was “in the wrong place”.