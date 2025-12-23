Scheme to help councils recover public money from rogue landlords widened across England

The programme will see local councils work hand-in-hand with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to stop public cash being wasted on unsafe housing.

The government claims its expansion to 38 authorities will protect some 400,000 households who receive housing support.

It works by giving local authorities “streamlined access” to data on Universal Credit, so they can make RROs against landlords who are leaving homes in poor condition, operating without a licence or ignoring improvement notices.