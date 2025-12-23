Scheme to help councils recover public money from rogue landlords widened across England

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A scheme to help councils crack down on rogue private sector landlords using rent repayment orders (RROs) has been rolled out across England after three successful pilots.
The programme will see local councils work hand-in-hand with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to stop public cash being wasted on unsafe housing.
The government claims its expansion to 38 authorities will protect some 400,000 households who receive housing support.
It works by giving local authorities “streamlined access” to data on Universal Credit, so they can make RROs against landlords who are leaving homes in poor condition, operating without a licence or ignoring improvement notices.
Councils are also now able to seek repayment orders for up to two years of rent, double the 12-month limit, under the Renters’ Rights Act which became law this autumn.
Camden Council, which has been taking part in the trial, is using the data to recover nearly £100k in housing support and to make a fraud referral.
Richard Olszewksi, leader of the north London-based council, said: “With more than a third of households in Camden privately renting, it’s vital that we ensure landlords are meeting important safety and management standards for residents.
“This pilot helps us take further action against rogue landlords and regain the public money they wrongly pocketed.
“We’re investing this in more enforcement action and improving private sector housing conditions for everyone across the borough.”
Sir Stephen Timms, minister for social security and disability, said: “Thanks to this pilot, private renters in receipt of housing support will have stronger protections against landlords who fail to meet public standards.
“No one should live in unsafe or unsuitable housing. We are giving local authorities the tools they need to deter bad housing practice, and ensuring better value for money by upholding safe standards.”
The areas that the scheme will be expanded to include eight London boroughs: Barnet, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Waltham Forest, Havering, Lewisham, Tower Hamlets and Enfield.
In the North, it will be rolled out to Wigan, Sefton, Leeds, Rotherham, North Lincolnshire, Calderdale, County Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesborough, Gateshead, Northumberland and Darlington.
Councils taking part in the Midlands and East of England include Gedling, Nottingham City, Erewash, Shropshire, Telford, Bromsgrove and Redditch, Coventry, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Colchester, Dacorum, Peterborough and East Suffolk.
And in the South West and South East, the participating councils are Plymouth, Gloucester, Bristol, Horsham, Portsmouth and Oxford City.
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