Schroders targets affordable housing with £400m mandate from Welsh pension pool

Schroders Capital’s real estate team will have up to £400m to invest in positive impact and local investments across Wales, including affordable housing, healthcare and schemes that generate employment.

Investments will also target impact opportunities across the UK that “deliver positive social impact and decarbonisation strategies that support WPP’s net-zero ambitions”, Schroders said.

Formed in 2017, the WPP is a collaboration of eight local government pension schemes: Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, Swansea, Clwyd, Dyfed, Greater Gwent (Torfaen), Gwynedd, Powys and Rhondda Cynon Taf.