Scotland aimed to cut out temporary accommodation for homeless people – but now it is spending more

Scotland has legislation meant to prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse people. Yet an Inside Housing investigation has found spending on temporary accommodation is on the rise. So, what are the implications for Scottish housing policy @jamesriding10 reports #UKhousing

Why are the numbers still going up? And how will council finances cope as they increasingly resort to expensive hotels and private homes to meet their statutory duties?

Scotland has some of the UK’s strongest homelessness protections, including rapid rehousing rules meant to cut the use of temporary accommodation. Yet, last financial year, Scottish councils spent over £160m on temporary accommodation – a rise of 50% in only three years, uncovered by Inside Housing through a Freedom of Information request to all 32 Scottish councils.

The council with a 1,400% rise

We asked councils how much they had spent on placing people in temporary accommodation over the past four years. Some responses were particularly dramatic. East Renfrewshire Council experienced the largest percentage rise, as spending jumped 1,395% – from £36,400 in 2019-20 to £544,300 in 2022-23.

An East Renfrewshire Council spokesperson says homelessness applications rose 31% in this period, and the total number of nights people spent in temporary accommodation rose 84%. The council attributes this to factors such as higher mortgage defaults and evictions, low numbers of stock and slow turnover, fast-tracked asylum claims, and humanitarian crises in Ukraine and Syria. Scottish government policy changes also played a part, the council says, such as the removal of rules that allowed councils to ask someone to prove their connection to the local area before being given housing.

“East Renfrewshire is a small local authority, with just over 3,000 mainstream properties; our lets average 275 per year, of which up to 70% are allocated to homeless households,” they add. “We’ve increased our temporary stock portfolio by over 40% across the period and this is continuing to rise. We’ve also had to significantly increase our spot purchase of emergency B&B accommodation to meet our statutory obligations.”

Edinburgh had the next largest percentage increase, of 193%. Jane Meagher, portfolio holder for housing and homelessness at City of Edinburgh Council, tells Inside Housing the increased spending arises from the fact that “fundamentally, we don’t have sufficient housing to meet the accommodation needs of this growing city”.

The Scottish capital has the lowest percentage of social rented homes in the country, she says, while market rents rose 16% between 2022 and 2023, higher than any other UK city.

West Lothian Council faced a 164% rise over three years. A spokesperson says it faces a lack of adequate resources, legislative changes adding additional duties, and demand from refugee schemes as people are given the right to remain and access housing.

“The ability to move people quickly through the housing system is simply no longer possible due to the lack of permanent housing options. This has created unsustainable pressures in temporary accommodation and significant reliance on B&Bs,” they added.

Edinburgh spends by far the most on temporary accommodation each year, and the cost has risen from £16.7m in 2019-20 to £49m in 2022-23.

“We do not want to be spending public money in this way,” says Ms Meagher. “We’d much rather be spending the money on things like housebuilding – in other words, solving the problem rather than putting what is effectively a sticking plaster over the problem. However, we have, quite rightly, a statutory duty to accommodate anybody who presents as homeless, and therefore we’re obliged to accommodate in the way that we are.”

The momentum continued into 2023-24. For example, Glasgow City Council spent £19.2m on temporary accommodation in the first five months of this financial year, putting it on course to be its highest spending yet.