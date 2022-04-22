Scotland to ban combustible materials on buildings taller than 11 metres

New regulations being laid before the Scottish Parliament today will completely ban the use of combustible materials on blocks above 11 metres – compared with 18m in England.

Changes to the Scottish buildings regulations in 2019 prevented combustible materials being used on buildings taller than 11 metres unless the facade passed a BS 8414 test, which tests the fire performance of the external wall system in laboratory settings.

However, the new regulations will remove the option of carrying out such a test, which has been under scrutiny since the Grenfell fire, as a route to compliance.

The new regulations will also ban the “highest risk” metal composite cladding material, such as the aluminium composite material (ACM) used on Grenfell Tower, on buildings of any height.

It comes one month after Inside Housing revealed that Kingspan, the company which manufactured insulation used on parts of Grenfell Tower, had lobbied Scottish ministers to continue to allow the use of combustible materials on tall buildings.

But other groups, including Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives, had called on the government to end the use of large-scale fire tests as a route to compliance.

Since Grenfell, fire experts have raised concerns about the rigour of the BS 8414 test, arguing that the conditions under which the test fires are measured are not representative of real-world scenarios.