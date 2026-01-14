The Scottish government has confirmed it will invest a record £4.1bn of public money in funding affordable housebuilding over the next four years, but sector bodies warn the planned package will not be enough to meet the country’s housing need #UKhousing

The SNP is aiming to deliver 36,000 affordable homes by 2030 including 70% at social rent, as cabinet secretary Màiri McAllan previously confirmed to Inside Housing.

Funding for the AHSP will increase each year to £1.1bn in 2029-30, documents in the SNP’s Spending Review confirmed, with the remaining £800m of planned investment originally announced in September set to come from outside the public sector.

The overall uplift in capital spending for housing is 17% in real terms and the second highest for a government portfolio, according to analysis by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre.

In its draft 2026-27 Budget published yesterday, the SNP administration revealed it will invest £926m in its 2026-27 Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP), an increase of around 20% on last year’s amount.

Other planned funding boosts in the housing portfolio include a hike in funding for cladding remediation, from £60m in 2026-27 to £115m in 2028-29, and a one-off increase to energy efficiency and decarbonisation cash of around £15m in 2027-28.

Alongside these headline figures, the SNP confirmed £11.5m of funding for the multi-year Ending Homelessness Together fund, which will be spent on a range of measures including rapid rehousing for those stranded in temporary accommodation, and £1.3m for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership.

The Scottish government also plans to bring in two new council tax bands from April 2028 which will affect properties worth more than £1m, mirroring a similar planned change in England confirmed by the UK government’s Autumn Budget last year.

Responding to the news, Scotland’s housing sector welcomed the rise in funding but pointed out it will not be enough to meet the country’s housing need as set out in research commissioned by sector bodies last year.

Gillian McLees, the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) Scotland director, said the Budget provided a “much-needed increase” for the AHSP and said the continued commitment to ending homelessness funding is “vital” in tackling the country’s ongoing housing emergency.

“However, CIH research, commissioned jointly with Shelter Scotland and the SFHA [Scottish Federation of Housing Associations], identified [that] £1.64bn is needed per year for the Affordable Housing Supply Programme,” she added.

Richard Meade, chief executive of the SFHA, said progress on the AHSP funding is “appreciated” but was critical of “how much of a genuine uplift it will represent”.

He said: “However, a closer look at the Spending Review shows that much of the increase is back-loaded towards the end of the period.

“Once construction costs, inflation, labour shortages and regulatory pressures are taken into account, funding in the early years of the programme appears broadly flat in real terms.

“This risks slowing delivery at precisely the point when we need to accelerate the building of affordable and social homes.”

Mr Meade reiterated calls for double this funding, £8.2bn, over the next Scottish parliament along with a “radical overhaul” of the housing system.