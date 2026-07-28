Scotland risks missing climate targets without retrofit skills investment, sector groups warn

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Built environment groups have urged the Scottish government to invest in retrofit skills, warning that the country risks missing its climate goals if there is no dedicated funding for this.
The Scottish Ecological Design Association (SEDA) and thinktank Common Weal have called on Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s housing and social justice secretary, to make public cash available for training the workforce that will install energy efficiency measures to help decarbonise buildings.
In an open letter, the duo pointed out that the UK government has committed millions of pounds to subsidise training for retrofit projects in England and warned that Scotland could lose job opportunities if Holyrood does not follow suit.
They said: “Colleges, training providers and employers across the country are ready to deliver these skills – but they need support…
“With the right investment, retrofit can create high-quality, secure and future-proof jobs across Scotland – from the Borders to the Highlands, in rural and urban areas alike.”
As well as calling for more skills funding, they urged the government to open up access to training for under-represented groups in construction, such as women and young people.
Glo Lo, a director at SEDA, said: “Retrofit is fundamental to limit resource depletion, maximise energy efficiency and comfort, and tackle fuel poverty.
“Without funding for training and upskilling, we fall into the trap of talk without action. The signatories of this letter demonstrate a grassroots demand that must not be delayed any further.”
Dr Keith Baker, a board member at Common Weal, said: “The list of respected organisations and companies who’ve signed up to the letter is humbling, and shows just how serious the retrofit community is about ensuring everyone in Scotland can enjoy comfortable, healthy and energy-efficient homes and workplaces.
“However, achieving that goal will require ramping up the delivery of training and upskilling across the education sector and beyond, which means leadership and investment from the Scottish government will be essential.”
Dr Baker, a researcher at Glasgow Caledonian University, is part of a coalition of experts that has been helping the Scottish government assess home energy upgrades.
A policy report by the group last year highlighted that skills shortages in retrofit projects are “leading to projects with sub-standard and negative outcomes”, which is impacting public trust in the net zero agenda.
They said there is “no silver bullet solution” but pointed to several policies that could help start to close the gap, such as supporting accredited degrees.
The letter by SEDA and Common Weal has been signed by more than two dozen groups in the sector including trade bodies, architects, charities and a housing association in the Shetland Islands. There is also a petition to the government in support of its calls.
Scotland is targeting achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045. The government is expected to bring in a Heat in Buildings Bill in this parliament, which will give ministers the power to set minimum energy standards for all buildings.
But as Scottish landlords wait for certainty on net zero standards, the Scottish Housing Regulator has warned that less than a third have budgeted for these and a lack of clarity on the investment required is delaying development decisions.
A spokesperson for the Scottish government said: “Through the Green Heat Installer Engagement Programme, the Scottish government is already helping businesses and workers develop the skills needed for the net zero transition, including in housing.
“We will continue to work closely with councils, installers, training providers and others to further develop our skills and training support to meet the demand for clean heat and energy efficiency installations across Scotland.”
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