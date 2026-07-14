Scotland rolls out £50m homelessness prevention fund

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Scotland’s deputy first minister has confirmed the roll-out of a 10-year, £50m fund aimed at preventing homelessness by mitigating a freeze in housing benefit.
Jenny Gilruth, the deputy first minister, said the expanded Homelessness Prevention Fund was being rolled out as part of the Scottish National Party government’s commitments for its first 100 days.
The party promised to begin delivering the £50m fund alongside launching support for first-time buyers, starting work on a right of first refusal for tenants whose landlord decides to sell, and commissioning updated design guidance for accessible homes.
A further £1m will be made available for a second year to help social landlords and third-sector organisations support people to remain in their homes.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and Homeless Network Scotland will now enter the second phase of the Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund.
The programme will support families in Glasgow through measures such as help with rent arrears and repairs and furniture costs, alongside initiatives designed to prevent people from becoming homeless.
The Scottish government said the funding would build on £9m invested to mitigate the UK government’s decision to freeze Local Housing Allowance rates for the current financial year.
Ms Gilruth said: “Preventing homelessness is not just the right thing to do – it is the most effective way to end it for good.
“For too long, the system has been geared towards responding to crisis rather than stopping it [happening].
“So in our first 100 days in government, we are rolling out funding which will help to change that.
“This fund will help build up [the] capacity of communities and public services to act earlier, supporting people before situations become critical, and embedding prevention across organisations that interact with those at risk.
“Homelessness is devastating, but we know that most of it is preventable. That is why sustained, long-term investment in prevention is central to everything we are doing.”
Marking her party’s first 100 days in office, the deputy first minister visited Sanctuary Housing Association’s offices and development in Toryglen, Glasgow yesterday.
Paul Bradley, director of external affairs at the SFHA, said: “The Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund has had a transformative impact in preventing homelessness for hundreds of people across Scotland, so we wholly welcome its extension.
“This funding is further proof that prevention works, and that housing associations, working alongside [the] government and partners, can reach tenants long before a crisis.
“The greatest way to tackle homelessness is to prevent it in the first place. Prevention funding running alongside a strong supply of safe, warm and affordable homes gives Scotland the best chance of a true step change so no one has to face losing their home.”
Margaret-Ann Brünjes, chief executive of the Homeless Network Scotland, said: “This investment represents a real opportunity to change lives by preventing homelessness before it happens.
“We know the human cost of homelessness is devastating, and we also know that early action is far more effective than responding once someone has reached crisis.
“The commitment from the Scottish government provides an important foundation for implementing the new prevention duties successfully.
“The challenge now is making sure the funding reaches frontline services quickly and is backed by the collaboration needed across housing, health, social care and other public services to make prevention a reality rather than an aspiration.
“We look forward to working with the Scottish government to secure clarity on how the full fund will operate and where it will be deployed.”
Alongside the Scottish government’s early commitments, first-time buyers in the country can now apply for a £10,000 contribution towards a deposit under the reopened First Homes Fund.
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