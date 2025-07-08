Scotland targets empty homes with multimillion-pound recruitment drive

Holyrood will invest £2m into efforts to fill vacant properties, including creating new empty-homes officer posts in at least nine local councils.

The funding, delivered through this year’s Scottish Empty Homes Partnership, will also be used to train new staff and support councils to make compulsory purchase orders.

Màiri McAllan, the Scottish cabinet secretary for housing, said: “Bringing homes back into use is a vital part of our plan to tackle the housing emergency.

“When too many families are struggling to find somewhere to live, it is unacceptable to me that houses should lie empty.”