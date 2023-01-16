Scotland to introduce Passivhaus equivalent legislation

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The Scottish government has committed to passing legislation that will see all new build housing meet an equivalent level of the leading international Passivhaus design standard.
The government said its plans to legislate for this new minimum environmental design standard will allow it to improve the energy efficiency and performance of new build homes.
The announcement forms part of the final version of the Proposed Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill, a private member’s bill put forward by Alex Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.
Work on the bill begins this year, with the addition of amending regulations due in mid-December 2024.
The bill was developed in response to the Scottish Climate Assembly’s recommendations for action, in which 97% of the assembly voted in favour of the Passivhaus standard, or a Scottish equivalent, for new build projects in the country.
Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, said: “The Scottish government will make subordinate legislation within two years to introduce new minimum environmental design standards for all new build housing to meet a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard, to improve energy efficiency and thermal performance.”
In response, the Passivhaus Trust released a supporting statement that welcomed the idea.
The trust said: “It is fantastic to hear the Scottish government has committed to bringing forward a bill requiring higher energy-efficiency standards in domestic buildings, which also recognises the need to assure occupants that the design and construction of these buildings will deliver the actual performance sought in practice.”
It also said the decision will provide energy security and reduced heating bills, alongside an enhanced Scottish Building Standard that offers a chance to also improve occupant comfort and indoor air quality.
Mr Harvie added: “Mr Rowley’s proposal fits well with the Scottish government’s objectives for new development. The shared policy programme, published in September 2021 as part of the Bute House Agreement, includes our explicit support for Passivhaus and equivalent standards.”
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