Scotland to introduce Passivhaus equivalent legislation

The government said its plans to legislate for this new minimum environmental design standard will allow it to improve the energy efficiency and performance of new build homes.

The announcement forms part of the final version of the Proposed Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill, a private member’s bill put forward by Alex Rowley, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

Work on the bill begins this year, with the addition of amending regulations due in mid-December 2024.