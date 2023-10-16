Scotland’s affordable homes target risks becoming an impossible dream, says SFHA

Sally Thomas said that first minister Humza Yousaf’s target of building 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 had “not just stalled, but is at risk of going into reverse”.

Addressing the membership body’s annual general meeting in October, Ms Thomas warned that Scotland “cannot become complacent”, despite its higher percentage of social housing compared with the rest of the UK.

She said: “The latest quarterly statistics show the number of affordable homes approved at the lowest level since mid-2020, when we were in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to see... words backed up by deeds, or the affordable homes target risks becoming an impossible dream.”