You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Scotland’s largest housing association has retained its A+ credit rating from S&P.
Following an annual review of Wheatley Group, which owns and manages more than 93,700 homes in 19 local authority areas in Scotland, S&P decided there should be no change to its rating.
The review involved analysis of the landlord’s business and financial performance, progress with its new build programme, success in embedding sustainability targets into its financing, and the evolving Scottish policy and regulatory context.
S&P’s report highlighted “strong demand for Wheatley’s properties and prudent planning”, as well as a “focus on traditional activities and expanding asset base”.
The ratings agency also noted Wheatley’s focus on net zero and environmental objectives, adding: “The group’s strategy continues to place a strong emphasis on asset quality and achieving sustainability targets, such as energy efficiency and carbon neutrality.
“This is evidenced in more than 90% of its stock at Energy Performance Certificate C standards (or higher).”
The rating news follows a period of change for the giant social landlord, with new chief executive Steven Henderson appointed to lead the group in May last year.
Mr Henderson took over from Martin Armstrong, who stepped down after more than 11 years at the helm.
Commenting on the rating confirmation, Mr Henderson said: “In these particularly challenging times, it is an outstanding achievement to be among an elite group of housing providers in the UK to hold an A+ (stable outlook) rating.
“It is further validation of our strong financial position and the vision set out in our five-year strategy, ‘Your Home, Your Community, Your Future’.
“It is also testament to the outstanding work carried out each and every day by over 3,000 staff across the west, east and south of Scotland who are making homes and lives better for customers in our communities.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories