Following an annual review of Wheatley Group, which owns and manages more than 93,700 homes in 19 local authority areas in Scotland, S&P decided there should be no change to its rating.

The review involved analysis of the landlord’s business and financial performance, progress with its new build programme, success in embedding sustainability targets into its financing, and the evolving Scottish policy and regulatory context.

S&P’s report highlighted “strong demand for Wheatley’s properties and prudent planning”, as well as a “focus on traditional activities and expanding asset base”.