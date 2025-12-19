Scotland’s biggest landlord to buy up properties in Glasgow to use as social housing

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Wheatley Group, the biggest social landlord in Scotland, has revealed plans to buy up properties in Glasgow and turn them into social housing.
Wheatley Homes Glasgow, the largest subsidiary of Wheatley Group, has launched the purchasing initiative with Glasgow City Council, backed by £24m in funding from the Scottish government.
Every home purchased will be refurbished and made available to people in “urgent need” of housing for social rent, the landlord said. The programme is open until March 2026.
Glasgow is facing a severe shortage of affordable accommodation, and the council declared a housing emergency in 2023 amid mounting pressures on homelessness services.
Aisling Mylrea, managing director at Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “There is a huge demand in the city for social housing. This project is just one way we are helping increase the number of homes available to families and other people on housing waiting lists.
“Thanks to funding from the Scottish government, we can buy homes which are on the open market or speak directly with owners who are thinking of selling.
“We are looking at many different ways to increase the number of available homes for social rent in the city, whether that’s thanks to our own new build programme, buying directly from housing developers or through this new project.”
It comes after the Scottish government’s Housing Emergency Action Plan, published in September, set out plans to increase supply by doubling investment in acquisitions from £40m to £80m. Of this, £24m was allocated to Glasgow.
Wheatley Homes Glasgow said it is keen to purchase properties in blocks and neighbourhoods where it already has homes, and that all property types and sizes will be considered.
Homeowners will receive fair market value and a straightforward, supportive sales process, the landlord said.
Housing secretary Màiri McAllan said: “I warmly welcome this new approach taken by Wheatley Homes where, in partnership with Glasgow City Council, they are working to rapidly increase the number of homes available to families and tackling waiting lists.
“In my Housing Emergency Action Plan published in September this year, £80m was made available for the immediate purchase of properties to reduce pressures in the need for social homes – £24m of that went to Glasgow City and is now helping to fund this work. I am very pleased to see these new approaches being taken in line with our action plan.
“We continue to work in partnership with local authorities and registered social landlords as we tackle the housing emergency to ensure families have a safe, warm and affordable place to call home.”
In addition to acquisitions, Wheatley Group is increasing its stock by other means, including building new homes. The 64,000-home landlord increased its post-tax surplus by more than £80m last year, after completing its highest number of new homes in six years.
In its annual accounts, Steven Henderson, chief executive of Wheatley Group, said it was currently working on 19 projects set to deliver more than 1,003 new homes.
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