Scotland’s largest housing association boosts surplus with charitable tax write-offs

Wheatley Group’s post-tax surplus for the financial year 2022-23 was £16.5m, up from £12.8m in previous year. This surplus increase primarily came from less tax being paid than last year.

A total of £26,000 was paid compared to £3.2m in 2021-22.

The housing association, which owns or manages 95,600 homes across Scotland, reported a charitable surplus of £2.6m that was not subject to tax. The group’s charitable trust, the Wheatley Foundation, invested £6.6m in 2022-23 and supported 23,000 people.

Its latest financial accounts, published last week, reported that turnover for the group rose “modestly”, from £418m to £423.6m, which Wheatley said was linked to the low level of social rent increase applied in April 2022.