Scotland’s largest housing association boosts surplus with charitable tax write-offs

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Scotland’s largest housing association achieved a 28% surplus increase last year, bolstered by tax write-offs from charitable activities.
Wheatley Group’s post-tax surplus for the financial year 2022-23 was £16.5m, up from £12.8m in previous year. This surplus increase primarily came from less tax being paid than last year.
A total of £26,000 was paid compared to £3.2m in 2021-22.
The housing association, which owns or manages 95,600 homes across Scotland, reported a charitable surplus of £2.6m that was not subject to tax. The group’s charitable trust, the Wheatley Foundation, invested £6.6m in 2022-23 and supported 23,000 people.
Its latest financial accounts, published last week, reported that turnover for the group rose “modestly”, from £418m to £423.6m, which Wheatley said was linked to the low level of social rent increase applied in April 2022.
The percentage of turnover from core social housing lettings remained similar year on year at 69.4%.
Its operating surplus was recorded at £79.3m, down from £83m in 2021-22. Turnover from the sale of properties, including shared ownership sales, fell from £2.7m in 2021-22 to £1.7m in 2022-23.
Wheatley built 644 new homes over the last year, 519 for social rent and 125 for mid-market rent. It built the fourth-most social rented homes of any organisation in the UK, according to Inside Housing’s annual Biggest Builders survey.
In addition, Wheatley started work on 789 homes across the year, with 436 at social rent and 333 mid-market rent. The housing association said it was on track to meet its target of building 4,000 new homes between 2021 and 2026.
The group said it invested £76.7m on improving existing homes during the last financial year.
Gross rent arrears were recorded at 5.4% at the end of 2022-23. At the same time, gearing, the ratio of debt to assets, remained at 53%.
At the same time, group-wide customer satisfaction with repairs was 88.9%.
Martin Armstrong stepped down as chief executive in summer last year, having overseen a decade of growth, including mergers with Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership and Dunedin Canmore. He was replaced as chief executive by Steven Henderson.
Mr Henderson said: “We consolidated our new operating model, while at the same time doing everything we could to support customers through the impact of the cost of living crisis.”
He added: “Wheatley retained its A+ (stable outlook) rating from Standard and Poor’s this year, reflecting our financial performance, progress on our ambitious new build programme, success in embedding sustainability targets within our financing and the evolving Scottish policy and regulatory context.”
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