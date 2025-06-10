Scotland’s largest housing association retains A+ rating

This latest rating from S&P Global comes with a stable outlook, which the agency said reflected its view that “Wheatley’s management will prudently execute its business plan while keeping enough financial headroom to mitigate cost and investment pressures”.

The landlord, which owns or manages over 64,000 homes in 19 local authority areas across Scotland, has retained this outlook since 2019.

S&P’s review included an analysis of the association’s financial performance and business plans, as well as an assessment of Scotland’s operating and regulatory environment.