Scotland’s largest housing association retains A+ rating

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The Wheatley Group, the largest housing association in Scotland, has retained its A+ rating from a major credit rating agency.
This latest rating from S&P Global comes with a stable outlook, which the agency said reflected its view that “Wheatley’s management will prudently execute its business plan while keeping enough financial headroom to mitigate cost and investment pressures”.
The landlord, which owns or manages over 64,000 homes in 19 local authority areas across Scotland, has retained this outlook since 2019.
S&P’s review included an analysis of the association’s financial performance and business plans, as well as an assessment of Scotland’s operating and regulatory environment.
The credit agency said: “We continue to assess Wheatley’s management positively, underpinned by its proactive approach to business planning and asset management.
“In our view, Wheatley has consistently invested in its asset base and, as such, is well positioned to respond to the updated environmental standards currently being considered by the Scottish government.”
Steven Henderson, chief executive of the Wheatley Group, welcomed the findings. “We are pleased to have successfully completed our annual review with S&P, maintaining Wheatley’s strong credit rating of A+ with a stable outlook.
“Achieving a robust financial position is crucial for us as we continue to invest in the quality, safety and security of our homes.
“While this can be challenging during periods of economic uncertainty, the commitment and support of our dedicated staff, board members and external partners have enabled us to respond effectively and continue delivering on our mission of making homes and lives better,” he said.
This new rating comes after Wheatley raised its homelessness-allocation target by 1,000 properties.
The housing association had previously committed to providing 10,000 properties to people experiencing homelessness by 2026, but increased this target by 10% to help local authorities and support agencies dealing with the housing emergency.
Wheatley reported a 72% fall in surplus in its financial results for 2023-24, from £16.4m the previous year to £4.6m. This was largely due to a £7.4m increase in borrowing charges and an additional £2.7m in taxation costs.
Turnover fell 2.6% year on year as a result of a £20m reduction in new build grant income, partially offset by an £11m rise in core social housing lettings revenue.
The group completed 348 new homes in the year to 31 March, down on 644 the previous year. It expects to hand over 700 homes in 2024-25 and has a pipeline of 1,706 homes in development.
Wheatley increased overall spending on existing homes from £172.7m to £186m, including a 13% increase in repairs spending, from £97.5m to £110.1m. Capital works remained steady at £75.9m.
Wheatley has built more homes for social rent than any landlord in the UK over the past 10 years, according to Inside Housing’s annual survey of the top developing housing associations. It completed 4,320 homes for social rent in the past decade.
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