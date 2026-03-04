Scotland’s national housing agency should operate ‘primarily’ at regional level, academic says

Professor Duncan MacLennan also told delegates at Scotland’s Housing Festival, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), that the previous national housing agency, Scottish Homes, had lost talent after becoming an executive agency.

His comments, made as part of a keynote speech on tackling the country’s housing emergency, follow news in January that the Scottish government will create a new national housing agency to increase the speed and scale of housebuilding.

He said: “The new housing agency, when it comes into play, must operate primarily at the regional and the rural scale, not in Victoria Quay [where the Scottish government is based].

“It must not just be moving a bit of the civil service into an executive agency. That’s a disaster in my view.”

Professor MacLennan does believe the agency should “have some national functions”, such as research or developing a technological strategy, which is “completely missing” for modern methods of construction and for finance, including for non-profits.