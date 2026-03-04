Scotland’s national housing agency should operate ‘primarily’ at regional level, academic says

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A housing policy expert has called for Scotland’s national housing agency to operate “primarily” at a regional level, and include members from across the housing sector rather than just civil servants.
Professor Duncan MacLennan also told delegates at Scotland’s Housing Festival, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), that the previous national housing agency, Scottish Homes, had lost talent after becoming an executive agency.
His comments, made as part of a keynote speech on tackling the country’s housing emergency, follow news in January that the Scottish government will create a new national housing agency to increase the speed and scale of housebuilding.
He said: “The new housing agency, when it comes into play, must operate primarily at the regional and the rural scale, not in Victoria Quay [where the Scottish government is based].
“It must not just be moving a bit of the civil service into an executive agency. That’s a disaster in my view.”
Professor MacLennan does believe the agency should “have some national functions”, such as research or developing a technological strategy, which is “completely missing” for modern methods of construction and for finance, including for non-profits.
These were issues that Scottish Homes dealt with “really well”, he added.
He continued: “But once you look past these massive functions, the housing action at a strategic level, it’s at a regional level. That’s where the investment strategy has to come.”
He clarified that this would apply to a whole region rather than on the city level. Professor MacLennan also asked why Scotland does not have combined housing authorities like the ones set up for English regions under city deals.
He asked: “Do we need eight housing authorities for the West of Scotland? I’m not suggesting people need to become unemployed, we need to think how we deploy that.”
Professor MacLennan then turned to those who will make up the new housing agency, arguing that it should not just be about transferring the civil service: “There have to be people from this world, from housing associations and councils, who go in and be part of the staffing and development of that, and form the talents that we need.”
He claimed that Scottish Homes did this, but when it was put in as an executive agency the talents were “all squeezed out really quickly by the civil service tradition”.
He added: “Now I respect that civil service tradition, but it has ways of going about business that do not fully understand the housing system.
“You don’t understand how to change the system unless you work in it.”
Mr MacLennan, emeritus professor in urban economics at the University of Glasgow, has held many senior housing roles, including an 11-year stint in the late 1980s and 1990s as a board member of Scottish Homes.
He recently co-authored a paper arguing for disruptive housing policy in the country in response to the its housing “poly-crisis”.
Last year saw debates about the extent to which England’s housing projects should be devolved from Homes England, which culminated in the body appointing five regional leaders in December as part of a new operating model.
But in an exclusive interview with Inside Housing published last week, Màiri McAllan, the Scottish housing secretary, suggested this may not be replicated above the border.
She said: “I’m not in the mindset of creating more layers of devolution as such.
“We are a nimble enough country that I think one agency can serve the whole of the country, coupled together with ministers.
“But what we will continue to have is our local authorities and our regional economic bodies, all of whom will have a part to play in making the case for investment in their areas and taking forward projects.”
Ms McAllan also stressed that she wants the new housing agency to be co-designed, and include Scotland’s councils as well as the state-owned national development bank as its main partners.
Further details of the new public body are being consulted on and are due to be announced this month.
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