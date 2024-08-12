Scotland’s Passivhaus-style standard could fall ‘significantly short’ of goals

Scotland’s proposed Passivhaus-style standard for new build homes could “fall significantly short” of its aspirations, experts have warned #UKhousing

Passivhaus homes are highly energy efficient and well ventilated, reducing the carbon footprint of residents and effectively eradicating fuel poverty.

Alex Rowley, a Labour MSP, first proposed the policy in the Scottish parliament as a private members’ bill, but it was taken up by the government, which pledged to apply the standard to all new homes by the end of 2024.

The Scottish government launched a consultation in July to determine the principles for a Scottish equivalent to the Passivhaus standard.

However, since compliance and certification for the official standard are owned and run by a German body, the Passivhaus-Institut, Scottish ministers have promised to introduce their own equivalent standard rather than Passivhaus itself.

This opens the possibility that the Scottish standard could be less rigorous than the official one.

Responding to the consultation, Jon Bootland, chief executive of the Passivhaus Trust, the Passivhaus-Institut’s UK affiliate, said “what is being proposed could still fall significantly short of the intended aspirations”.

The trust said the consultation’s proposals for energy forecast modelling tools and targets were “not sufficient to achieve a genuine Passivhaus equivalent”.

Ministers are proposing that Scotland should adopt an as-yet-undeveloped ‘Scottish wrapper’ for the Home Energy Model (HEM) software developed in England for the forthcoming Future Homes Standard.

Mr Bootland said Scotland should initially adopt the Passivhaus planning package, which he called a “tried and tested” modelling and design tool, until the Scottish HEM wrapper can be shown to produce energy forecasts with the same accuracy.

He also called for ministers to use “absolute targets” based on heating demand, peak heating load and energy use intensity.

Currently, the consultation proposes relative ‘notional building’ energy targets, which Mr Bootland said “will not deliver the performance required to achieve Passivhaus-equivalent levels of comfort, indoor air quality and low energy bills”.

Mr Bootland said he was in favour of a stepped approach to implementation, with voluntary targets introduced in 2026 and mandatory targets in 2028.